Lawyer Vinogradov warned of low chances to return money transferred to scammers

Our desire to save time and money by shopping online is a great way for fraudsters of all kinds to get rich at the expense of a gullible buyer, said the head of the working group on legislation in the field of Internet technologies and digitalization of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, Doctor of Law, Dean of the HSE Faculty of Law Vadim Vinogradov. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he named a way to return money if a person made an order from scammers on the Internet.

According to the lawyer, scammers use various tricks: they create one-day sites with goods at a reduced price, groups on social networks with tempting offers to buy branded items, entire networks of false couriers who supposedly have to deliver the item they like. These schemes have been worked out from the point of view of the psychological impact on the potential victim, they skillfully manipulate the natural desire to save money, he noted.

“Despite the fact that cybersecurity experts regularly publish memos on how not to fall into the networks of such criminals, gullible citizens continue to voluntarily part with money. According to the Central Bank, in the third quarter of 2022 alone, cyber scammers stole almost 4 billion rubles from Russians. Moreover, according to the regulator, basically, money is stolen from citizens when buying goods and services on the Internet, ”Vinogradov shared.

“If you transferred money to criminals voluntarily, that is, you “bought” some kind of product or service, but in the end did not get what you wanted, then it is useless to contact the bank with a request to return the funds. According to the regulation of the Bank of Russia No. 383-P, banks do not interfere in the contractual relations of clients and are not responsible for the unfair behavior of a third party, ”the lawyer warned.

The most you can do is call the police, he said. To do this, you need to prepare, collect evidence of deception. Everything will come in handy: screenshots of the site and correspondence, bank statements. You can apply at the police station where you live.

If you have been refused to initiate a criminal case without legal grounds or no movement has occurred within a month from the date of filing the application, you can file a complaint with the prosecutor’s office Vadim Vinogradovlawyer

He also drew attention to the fact that, unfortunately, the statistics are not on the side of the victims of fraudsters. So, according to the Central Bank, out of 4 billion funds stolen by cybercriminals, banks returned to citizens only 3.4 percent of the total amount of theft (134.3 million rubles). “Therefore, I recommend that you be extremely careful when making any online purchases, especially on unknown sites and at suspiciously low prices for goods,” the lawyer summed up.

Earlier it became known that scammers began to deceive Russians who received new bank cards. Attackers call people 10-15 minutes after the card is delivered and offer to supposedly activate it.