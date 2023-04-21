He San Juan Chamula Cartel It is a criminal group made up mostly of nativesand who has managed to be the most feared and bloodthirsty in Chiapas.

It was at the end of 2021 when the then Undersecretary of Public Security, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, made public the existence of the also well-known Chamula cartelwhich born before the decay of the criminal group The Zetas in the Los Altos region, more than a decade ago.

back then, The Zetas were in control of ChiapasThey controlled drug trafficking, illegal logging, human and arms trafficking, and had criminal cells in various municipalities in the state of Chiapas, such as Comitán, San Andrés Loarráinzar, Chenalhó, San Cristóbal de las Casas, and San Juan Chamula.

Now him Chamula Cartel leader is identified as “El Caracol”whose real name is unknown, but who controls it by replicating the same criminal logistics as Los Zetas and apparently it has worked for him, since it is known that this criminal group has now taken control of the human trafficking, migrant smuggling, fuel, weapons, collection of land and the so-called “ethnopornography”which implies the sexual exploitation of indigenous women. See also Weather Forecast in Palenque, Chiapas for December 19

The power of Chamula cartel It has spread to all the municipalities that flow into the Gulf of Mexico, where the illicit merchandise arrives.

Therefore, this cartel is generating fear and violence in Chiapas. One of the murders attributed to them in one that they carried out in 2021.

Supposedly one of the members of this cartel killed the Indigenous Justice prosecutor, Gregorio Pérez Gómez, with six bullets, which has caused these events to affect the security and well-being of indigenous communities in the region.