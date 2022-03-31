With the advance of Friday at the “Serravalle” between the San Marino champion of Italy and the freshman Falcons Torre Pedrera, the new baseball championship starts. Thirty formations at the start, initially divided into four groups of eight teams (six in the “D” after the renunciations of Montefiascone and Paternò at different times), who will compete in the one-way qualification to enter the first two places, which guarantee the participation in the scudetto poule.

The formula

The eight queens of the first phase will be further divided into two groups that will face each other in three weekly matches, on Friday, Saturday afternoon and evening over the distance of seven rounds, with home and away matches and an intergirone phase. At the end of this second phase, the semifinals and the Italian Baseball series are scheduled for the best of seven matches. The 22 teams that did not return to the championship sprint will continue to play on nine rounds with the aim of winning the Italian Cup and salvation. The last two will go down to Serie B. From a technical point of view, the favorites for the tricolor are still the finalists of 2021, San Marino and UnipolSai Bologna, who have scientifically moved on the market to fill the gaps of the past.