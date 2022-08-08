Pioli starts with more certainty than his rivals. Among the bianconeri, Vlahovic, the man of goals, is also late. And Inzaghi must rediscover the collective construction
The last practice lap before the Scudetto Grand Prix. Let’s analyze the friendlies played over the weekend by Milan, Inter and Juve, the striped teams that boast double-digit titles. Satisfaction in the Rossoneri pits, less in those of the Nerazzurri and Bianconeri, just from the start.
#championship #starts #big #players #Milan #launched #Juve #fog #Inter #halfway
Leave a Reply