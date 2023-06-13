According to the data of the Qena Governorate Operations Room, a report was received by the Police Rescue that a fire occurred in a truck transporting petroleum materials while unloading its cargo at a fuel station in the Al-Maana area on the Misr-Aswan road.

The concerned authorities moved to the scene of the fire, and 6 ambulances and 10 ambulances were dispatched, and it was found that the driver of the petroleum transport truck, immediately after it caught fire, drove it while it was burning away from the gas station for fear of the station exploding and the situation worsening.

The Civil Protection forces were able to control the fire in the truck, as well as extinguish the fire that had spread to part of the gas station and a cafeteria adjacent to it.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Qena Governorate, Raji Tawadros, told Sky News Arabia that the fire only resulted in burns to the truck driver and a worker at the station.

He added that the injuries were superficial burns, and they were transferred to the burns unit at Marzouk Abdel Wahhab Marzouk University Hospital, and the necessary first aid was provided for them, and their condition is completely stable at the present time, noting that the fire did not cause suffocation for anyone because it was in an open place and the quick wit of the truck driver helped in disaster prevention.

For his part, the governor of Qena, Ashraf Al-Dawdy, visited the injured in the hospital and was assured of their condition and provided them with the necessary, and the governor praised the heroic stance of the truck driver, saying that “what he did is an example of sacrifice for others.”

At a time when the Public Prosecution Office began an investigation into the accident to uncover its circumstances and find out its causes, the governor of Qena directed a review of security and safety measures at all gas stations in the governorate to reduce the recurrence of such fires and protect citizens from any potential dangers.