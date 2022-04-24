In today’s football, the one who succeeds is criticized more than the one who fails. It’s called envy. A Guardiola They have told him everything, despite being the most successful coach in history. Not only that. He has also set an unmistakable trend in terms of style. He managed that all his teams had a unique, risky stamp, from that first Barca B in Third even a rude and direct set such as the Manchester City along its history. It could be argued that he only won the Champions when Messi it was his number 10, but also that he is getting closer to breaking that curse: finalist last year, semifinalist in this one.

There are eliminations that have especially stung, for example against Athletic (with the bayern), Tottenham-Lyons or, in the last final, Chelsea. In all of them he proposed more than his rival, but lost by kickbacks. In the Champions boldness is punished. Guardiola has been understanding it and that is why his booklet is becoming more pragmatic. He checked into the Wanda. This City does not risk more than necessary. If you lose, let it not be because of your mistakes. In addition, he has learned to play space and not just touch. The bet for Haland It goes along the same line. An Pep less romantic, more reliable. Perhaps only in this way can he win the Champions League that he lacks…