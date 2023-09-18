Starts a new season of the UEFA Champions League and 32 teams begin their path to win the most important title at the club level. This Tuesday the curtain opens with eight games.

One of the most striking games and opening the curtain on date 1 of the group stage of the Champions League, the AC Milan and Newcastle United They face each other at the San Siro stadium in Group E.

In the same area, the Paris Saint Germain will face Dortmund, in an attractive game that brings back memories of the 2019/20 season, when Paris eliminated the German team in the round of 16 on their way to the final.

Manchester City begins its title defense in the Champions League. See also Ronaldo .. "The Last Escape"! Photo: Efe and Archive EL TIEMPO

For Group G, Manchester City faces Red Star at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland, the competition’s top scorer last season, will look to maintain his streak of success, while his coach, Pep Guardiola, wants the fourth Champions League of his career. In the same area, Young Boys will face Leipzig in Switzerland.

Barcelona He will also have action when he faces the Belgian debutant, Antwerp, at the Camp Nou and in Group H. The Catalan team wants to avoid surprises in front of its fans and wants to take the three points after being eliminated in this group stage last year.

Xavi, Barcelona coach

Furthermore, the Shakhtar Donetsk will face Porto in a crucial matchup for the Ukrainian team, which seeks to avoid a sixth consecutive elimination in the group stage.

Finally, in the Olympic stadium in Rome and for Group F, the lazio receives a visit from Atlético de Madrid from coach Diego Pablo Simeone, who has good memories after his time as a player for the Italian team.

Lastly, the Feyenoord faces Celtic at home at the close of Tuesday’s day of the Uefa Champions League.

