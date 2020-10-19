The Champions League kicks off this Tuesday with LaLiga paralyzed by the defeats of Madrid, Barcelona and Seville on the eve of Saturday’s classic at the Camp Nou. Spanish representatives no longer count in predictions or betting as favorites for a continental title to be decided on May 29 at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, the scene of the famous 2005 Liverpool-Milan and the designated venue for the final from 2020 finally transferred to Lisbon.

The candidacy of Madrid, hegemonic with 13 titles, winner of four of the five trophies from 2013 to 2018, is under suspicion after being eliminated in the last 16 of the last two editions against Ajax and Manchester City. Although they won LaLiga, Zidane’s team has not recovered from the fall at the Etihad. Today it seems a denatured and reluctant team because it assumes a resigned loss to Cádiz.

Barça’s string of defeats has been so loud that it practically competes with the number of tournaments it has won: five. The memory of Rome, Liverpool and Lisbon, and especially the 2-8 against Bayern, mortgages any project, also that of a modern coach who tries to metabolize Barcelona like Koeman. Messi is a player forcibly recruited into a team whose fate depends on the cohabitation between youngsters and veterans, and therefore on Messi’s own association with Pedri and Ansu Fati.

Atlético is feared for being the worst of adversaries, capable of even eliminating the previous champion, Liverpool last season, and yet it is not counted as a qualified candidate, possibly due to its defeatist nature in the three final disputed. while Sevilla still need to earn in the Champions League the respect acquired in the Europa League, a competition that they dominate with six titles, the winner of the last edition against Inter.

He calcium, the Premier and the Bundesliga generate more signings and football news, than not social or economic than LaLiga, trapped by the loss of hierarchy of its classic clubs and the lack of figures that make a difference since the departure of Cristiano and the melancholy of Messi.

Spanish football is in a waiting room, waiting for players like Hazard, Odegaard, João Félix or Ansu Fati and Pedri to take off, the generation willing to live with legends like Sergio Ramos, Piqué, Busquets and Navas, after the group’s self-absorption led by Isco. There is a lot of uncertainty since Florentino took care of beautifying the stadium while waiting for Mbappé.

PSG’s fate depends on Neymar’s biorhythms, in the same way that Guardiola’s City aspirations are conditioned by the coupling of its central Aké and Rubén Dias and Liverpool’s fate is at the expense of Van Dijk’s recovery – it will be operated on the right knee and will be out for several months—, after improving with Thiago. And it is already known that there is no team with more self-esteem or adaptability than Bayern, who won in Lisbon and reinforced by Sané.

The investment decreased by 40% compared to last year despite the efforts of Chelsea, which has Havertz and Werner, and the update of Cristiano’s Juve, trained by Pirlo. Nor should we forget Dortmund’s effort to have Haaland. The common enemy, however, is covid-19, which threatens football at a time when teams are invited to play at a high pace, difficult for Spaniards to follow, further affected by the fact that stadiums are still closed to the public when the Champions allows a capacity of 30%. Nothing plays in favor of LaLiga.