The crash

Florentino Pérez is convinced that the Super League is possible. Row against the current of the facts exposing himself with bullfighting, backed by unconditional uncritical and by a Madridismo that trusts him and does not ask him to account. And he continues to consider UEFA as his great enemy. But it is time to look at things from a new perspective. Twelve rich clubs presented in society a Super League that broke the status quo and UEFA, which felt threatened, defended its castle with the vehemence that you or I would have put. He played his cards and found the support of the political class and public opinion. Especially in England, where the bulk of the secessionist teams is. Who are they? Six great clubs whose owners were lured by the rain of millions that the Super League promised without taking the analysis much further.

The scare

Those rich people of different origins are unaware of the popular roots of soccer: the emotions that create community, the traditions that identify parents and children. A sentimental plot that makes us feel part of a tribe that, united, suffers and enjoys in a similar measure. In those feverish 48 hours, the owners discovered that this is also called football and is at the core of the business. Accustomed as they are to a business dynamic in which they make decisions within four walls without anyone asking them for explanations, they trusted their voracious instincts and embraced the Super League. But this time they had to open the windows of their offices and confront an angry public opinion. The wild hobby to which they tried to modify their toy. As if that weren’t enough, the English prime minister threatened them with a “legislative bomb.” The next step was to run out of the mess they had gotten into.

The betrayals

Those super entrepreneurs who embraced the Super League to fight against a system that oppressed them ended up fighting among themselves to see who asked for forgiveness before for a mistake that threatened their prestige and their business. Even JP Morgan apologized for having discovered the popular power of football late and having financially supported an elitist project. Only Florentino kept fighting the wrong mills. Because his real rival has not been UEFA, but his fellow travelers, who vilely betrayed him to go back to hiding in their offices waiting for a less risky opportunity offered by the market. Meanwhile, Florentino himself and all of Real Madrid will be able to take refuge in the semifinals of the Champions League against Chelsea, one of the casquivano companions of the revolutionary adventure. Who knows if to win a glorious fourteenth, in the competition that made the club a world legend and which we were about to betray.

The game

Because this week big football left the offices to return to the field with all its seductive power. The Champions travels to England, where the finalists will be settled between London and Manchester. In the two stadiums we will see the game that for more than a century was incorporating words that try to define its complexity, without succeeding: passionate, fierce, cunning, virtuous, calculating, changing, dramatic, methodical, inspired … The Super League, fleeting earthquake like all the revolutions of this time, it will only be a backdrop that will serve for us to look at the referees with a suspicion that the first two games proved to be unfounded. We know that the ball will belong to City, that Neymar will put it in danger, the speed to fill spaces for Chelsea and the experience of reaching Real Madrid at the top. And, as always, the coin in the air will be thrown by football, that surly, brutal and surprising game that there is no money that can tame.

