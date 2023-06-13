Spend it first, then get it back. Why the Manchestercity he has scraped together a not bad sum with the victories of the season, counting a treble between the Premier and the FA Cup, but also the most recent and most important triumph in the Champions League. The first cup with big ears in the club’s history. And in doing so he recovered a large part of the investments made in the past to build what is Pep Guardiola’s “perfect” car. In this year alone, 341 million euros would have entered citizens’ coffers in “premiums” alone.