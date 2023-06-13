Manchester City fills the coffers with prizes from UEFA
Spend it first, then get it back. Why the Manchestercity he has scraped together a not bad sum with the victories of the season, counting a treble between the Premier and the FA Cup, but also the most recent and most important triumph in the Champions League. The first cup with big ears in the club’s history. And in doing so he recovered a large part of the investments made in the past to build what is Pep Guardiola’s “perfect” car. In this year alone, 341 million euros would have entered citizens’ coffers in “premiums” alone.
Because with the victory of the Premier League the Manchester City he will receive around 209 million euros, while those that will come from UEFA are a little less: for the Champions League the prize should be 127.5 million. Finally, the FA Cup remains with its “modest” sum of 4.5 million, which certainly never hurts. And the Haaland investment has been recovered, but also watch out for any sales… Bernardo Silva’s name is on everyone’s lips.
#Champions #rich #Manchester #City #earn
