This weekend the celebrations were held Pokémon World Championships 2024, competition in which the best players have gathered in Honolulu, Hawaii, to win a trophy that shows their dedication to the different games in the franchise, from video games to the TCG. It was a very intense weekend, but everything had to end and the competitions officially ended to make way for the next year in Anaheim, California.

Here we tell you which players took home the victories at the event:

Pokémon Unite

Winners: Fennel

Pokémon GO!:

Winner: Yekai0904

Pokémon TCG:

Junior Winner: Sakuya Ota

Senior Winner: Evan Pavelski

Masters Winner: Fernando Cifuentes

Congratulations to Fernando Cifuentes for becoming your #PokemonTCG Masters Division World Champion! #PokemonWorlds pic.twitter.com/4mXgnNlsG7 — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) August 19, 2024

Pokémon VGC:

Junior Winner: Kevin Han



Senior Winner: Ray Yamanaka

Masters Winner: Luca Ceribelli

Luca Ceribelli becomes the world champion of Pokémon video games (master category). pic.twitter.com/mNK1CZ8qaK — Pokémon Center (@CentroPokemon) August 19, 2024

