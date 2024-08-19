This weekend the celebrations were held Pokémon World Championships 2024, competition in which the best players have gathered in Honolulu, Hawaii, to win a trophy that shows their dedication to the different games in the franchise, from video games to the TCG. It was a very intense weekend, but everything had to end and the competitions officially ended to make way for the next year in Anaheim, California.
Here we tell you which players took home the victories at the event:
Pokémon Unite
Winners: Fennel
An UNSTOPPABLE force all weekend long, @fennel_official_ are your 2024 #PokemonUNITE World Champions! 🏆@po_o10xxx @u_x_v_ @yumenyan06 @mashimashio3 @TON0465#PokemonWorlds | #UNITEesports pic.twitter.com/UFTeRWuJeO
— Pokémon UNITE Championship Series (@UniteEsports) August 18, 2024
Pokémon GO!:
Winner: Yekai0904
🎊 ATTENTION TRAINERS 🎊
Yekai0904 is officially your #PokemonGO 2024 World Champion! 🏆 #PokemonWorlds pic.twitter.com/j8hgapV6WM
— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 18, 2024
Pokémon TCG:
Junior Winner: Sakuya Ota
Sakuya is your #PokemonTCG Junior Division World Champion! 🏆 #PokemonWorlds pic.twitter.com/R9L73TyTxF
— Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) August 18, 2024
Senior Winner: Evan Pavelski
Evan is your #PokemonTCG Senior Division World Champion! 🏆 #PokemonWorlds pic.twitter.com/c17E3s9zt4
— Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) August 18, 2024
Masters Winner: Fernando Cifuentes
Congratulations to Fernando Cifuentes for becoming your #PokemonTCG Masters Division World Champion! #PokemonWorlds pic.twitter.com/4mXgnNlsG7
— Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) August 19, 2024
Pokémon VGC:
Junior Winner: Kevin Han
Kevin is your #PokemonVGC Junior Division Champion! 🏆 #PokemonWorlds pic.twitter.com/P3BDKA0Ok5
— Play Pokémon @ #PokemonWorlds in Honolulu (@playpokemon) August 19, 2024
Senior Winner: Ray Yamanaka
Ray is your #PokemonVGC Senior Division Champion! 🏆 #PokemonWorlds pic.twitter.com/KVBYWBSvVt
— Play Pokémon @ #PokemonWorlds in Honolulu (@playpokemon) August 19, 2024
Masters Winner: Luca Ceribelli
Luca Ceribelli becomes the world champion of Pokémon video games (master category). pic.twitter.com/mNK1CZ8qaK
— Pokémon Center (@CentroPokemon) August 19, 2024
