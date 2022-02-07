Formula 1 is going through one of the most positive moments in its long history, thanks to various aspects that are making this category as spectacular and attractive as in few other cases. Among the various reasons for this success, one in particular focuses on talent of the pilots present on the starting grid, some of which a lot Young people and potentially destined for a successful career in the major automotive series. The Red Bull team principal is also convinced of this Christian Horner, just back from his triumph in the drivers’ championship with the Dutchman Max Verstappen. The British manager, interviewed by WIONin fact, underlined the large presence of promising champions, some of which most indicatedfrom his point of view, to soon enter the roll of honor of Formula 1.

In this regard, among the riders nominated by Horner, he could not miss Verstappenwho graduated as champion at the end of 2021 after having long been rated as one of the greatest promises during his career in the minor categories: “Max, of course, is only 24 years old – commented – but he has an entire generation around him who are of a similar age, and who will be able to join him within the next ten years: pilots like Charles Leclerc, George Russellin Mercedes this year, without forgetting Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, with the latter looking very interesting. I think it’s great for the sport, as well as the competition. It will be exciting to see how it develops ”. Returning again to the new Dutch world champion, Horner finally listed the most important qualities of the one who, in 2022, will participate in the world championship with the number 1 printed on the nose of his Red Bull: “I think it’s hers hunger and his determinationcombined with a natural talent – he added – I am particularly struck by the fact that It never gives up. He is a fighter, he does not miss all the opportunities that present themselves to him, and this is what distinguishes him as a great driver. You know that if you have Max behind you, he will try in every way. I think this is the reason why he can enjoy this great following, and we will see if he continues to grow ”.