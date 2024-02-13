You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Goal disallowed against Leipzig against Real Madrid
Taken from the ESPN broadcast
Goal disallowed against Leipzig against Real Madrid
The German team went ahead after two minutes, but the referee and the VAR did not validate the play.
The Champions League returned this Tuesday and in just two minutes The first major controversy of the round of 16 has already been generated, in the match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid.
The German team took the lead two minutes into the first half, with a score from the Slovenian Benjamín Sesko, who headed in after a cross from Xaver Schlager.
However, the match referee, the Bosnian Irfan Peljto, annulled the action with the help of the VAR for an alleged offside:
The scorer of the goal was completely enabled: the Brazilian Rodrygo was coming out of the defensive position. However, the judges' interpretation would be that Benjamin Henrichs, who appears behind Andriy Lunin, was ahead and interfering with the goalkeeper's action.
🤯 The CONTROVERSY of the match. Sesko scored without being offside…
But the referee interpreted that Henrichs interfered with Lunin. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/NGovu7d9zK
— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 13, 2024
The play, of course, generated many reactions on social networks in which it is suggested that Real Madrid is being favored.
News in development.
