There are two days left and many things to decide for the playoffs, but the first edition of the renewed Champions League already shows its strengths: greater equality in the first phase and uncertainty until its close. The new format has caught on with some of the continent’s greats, such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, but their difficulties will make the prologue of the competition much more exciting for fans than the old group stage.

Although Madrid fans and Parisians breathed a sigh of relief on matchday six with victories that improve their chances at the end of the first phase, the three teams are struggling to secure a place in the next round. In fact, it is more than difficult for everyone to get into the top eight places that give direct access to the round of 16.

The one that has it the worst is Luis Enrique’s PSGwhich despite scoring this week remains in the direct elimination zone, in 25th place, with only 7 points out of a possible 18. And just a little above, with 8 points, is Guardiola’s Manchester City, which occupies 22nd position, bordering that danger zone. Both will meet next Wednesday at the Parc des Princes, in a direct duel that could leave one of the two practically in the tournament count.

Madrid breathes

Not far from both is Real Madrid, which with its balmy victory in Bergamo against Atalanta rose to twentieth position in the table, with 9 points. Ancelotti’s men have practically made the classification, but for the previous round of 32 and right now without home field advantage. Ahead of them they have Sazlburgo at the Santiago Bernabéu and Brest in France to try to improve their situation.









With Girona practically eliminated, as they only have 3 points and have two historic teams such as AC Milan and Arsenal ahead of them, Fútbol Club Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid are the Spanish clubs in the best position for the last two rounds.

In fact, the Blaugranas are in the fight for first place, which Liverpool holds with authority. Hansi Flick’s team achieved a creditable victory at the home of Borussia Dortmund and occupies second place behind the English with only three points behind, which they escaped during their visit to Monaco. To close the first phase they still have to play with Benfica in Lisbon and with Atalanta in Montjüic. Unless there is a major oversight, it seems unlikely that the culés will not celebrate a direct pass to the second round.

Atlético de Madrid, which is eleventh with 12 points, will have to work a little more to get into the exclusive ‘top 8’, since Simeone’s team still have to welcome an old acquaintance to the Metropolitano, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, and visit Salzburg.