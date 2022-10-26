The endless anguish of Barcelona in Europe

The past knocks on the door of the present at the Camp Nou. After 24 years, Barcelona is once again out of the Champions League for the second consecutive season in the group stage. In the 1997-1998 campaign, the Barça team, at that time with Louis Van Gaal on the bench, finished last in the group that they shared with Dinamo kyiv, PSV and Newcastle. The following campaign, also with the Dutchman at the head of the squad, Barça quickly said goodbye to the fight for Orejona. In both courses, in any case, Van Gaal’s team won the title in Spain. Today Barça is second in the League, three points behind the leader, Real Madrid. But the elimination of the Champions exacerbates the succession of calamities in Barcelona, ​​​​an economic crisis that does not find football solutions, essentially in Europe.

