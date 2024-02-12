The Champions League is back: six things to look forward to tonight

The Champions League is coming out of hibernation. The final 'old style' knockout phase starts on Tuesday, before the tournament is overhauled in the summer. Who will break the English hegemony? Will the trend of young dribblers continue? Kylian Mbappé as the first Ballon d'Or winner after Lionel Messi? Six things to watch out for until the final at Wembley on June 1.