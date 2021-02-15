European football will be dressed up again in February. The ball will roll this month through the most emblematic stadiums of the continent and the anthem of the Champions League is preparing to thrill the fans. So is, the Champions League is back. The first leg of the round of 16 of the competition will be played from Tuesday to February 24 and all matches will take place at 9:00 p.m..

Matchday of Tuesday, February 16

Barcelona – PSG

Messi, Mbappé, an ethical war in the offices and a tie at stake. In this way, one of the most anticipated duels of this phase is presented. Those of Koeman receive Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. in Barcelona, after thrashing Alavés on Saturday with a stellar Leo Messi.

RB Leipzig – Liverpool

A Liverpool in low hours and increasingly away from conquering the Premier League will visit at home to the second classified in the Bundesliga, the RB Leipzig. The Puskas Arena in Budapest will host the appointment between the two at 9:00 p.m. due to german restrictions that prohibit the entry into the country of people from places with high diffusion of the variations of the coronavirus such as the United Kingdom.

Wednesday, February 17

Seville – Dortmund

Sevilla and Dortmund live in two opposite situations at the moment. While lhe Spaniards return to competition after defeating Huesca and defeating Barcelona with merit and good football in Cup, the Germans occupy the sixth position in the table having won one match of their last five disputed.

Porto – Juventus

The Vecchia Signora will seek to return to the path of triumph after losing their last game against Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. For his part, Porto has failed to get past a draw in the last four games it has played. In addition, the bianconero team will not be able to count on the services of Square off due to injury.

Matchday of Tuesday, February 23

Atlético de Madrid – Chelsea

Diego Pablo Simeone has proposed to show Europe also the good form that the rojiblanco team is going through this season. Atlético will play at home, but curiously they will not do so in their stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano. Due to restrictions caused by COVID-19, the tie against Chelsea will be played in Bucharest. The English are immersed in the fight for jobs Champions in the Premier and will host Newcastle and Southampton previously.

Lazio – Bayern Munich

The current champion of the Champions will face a historic Italian. Lazio must be accountable to Sampdoria before receiving the Germans at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Those of Flick, meanwhile, will have one more meeting. Thus, they will face Arminia and Frankfurt.

Wednesday, February 24

Atalanta – Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be in charge of closing the participation of the Spanish teams during this first contact with the knockout stages of the Champions League. Thus, Zidane’s men will travel to Bergamo to face Atalanta.

In addition, in the midst of the Sergio Ramos hurricane, the rumors of Alaba and Mbappé and the fight to catch up with Atlético in the League, theThe whites will have to dispute their commitment against Valladolid at home. Nevertheless, Atalanta will face off against Napoli on Sunday in a decisive duel for the noble positions of Serie A.

Monchengladbach – Manchester City

Finally, the team led by Pep Guardiola and the German team will meet on Wednesday, February 24 at 9:00 p.m. In the first instance, the restrictions and rules established by the German authorities would not affect the entry of the English team into the country for the date, but Monchengladbach is studying moving the match to Denmark due to the similar situations experienced by the rest of the German teams participating in the competition.

When will the return matches take place?

The matches corresponding to the second leg of the round of 16 will be played from the second week of March, more specifically, These contests will start on March 9 and end on the 17th of this month. The schedule of the meetings will be at 9:00 p.m..