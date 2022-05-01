Atlético faces the first of the three finals that remain for their ticket to the next Champions League. The mattresses have the advantage of depending on themselves: if they win their three games they will return to Europe. However, it will not be easy. In the first final they will face a Levante team that started the season facing Lyon, but is ending it with nothing to fight for. A very special match for many of those who will be in Buñol, from Villacampa to Maitane.

The most important loss of Óscar Fernández in Valencia will be that of Bárbara Latorre. The Aragonese was being decisive in the last days, but suffered a serious injury last week. Despite this, he traveled with the team to support them. Nor will Lindahl or Frisbie. The coach will have to replace the winger, untouchable in recent games, while the rest will repeat the team that thrashed Athletic. For its part, Levante arrives wanting to vindicate itself, although with nothing at stake. The Granotas fell last weekend against Real Madrid, also losing the possibility of fighting in the final four of the Copa de la Reina. He has the honor and showing that they could have fought for something. Without the long-term casualties, the coach will make changes compared to last Sunday.

The Real to three points

Real Sociedad receives a Rayo Vallecano already relegated with the Champions within reach. If she wins she will be in the top two mathematically despite being six points ahead with six at stake. The txuri-urdin do not want to miss their first match ball and more in front of his public, so Arroyo will come out with everything against a red-and-red team that wants to fight until the end, as he showed against Real Madrid.

Eibar could descend

Another place that could be decided is the descent. Eibar is measured against another involved, Villarreal. If he loses he is in secondsince Valencia added, Villarreal would also do so and Sporting Huelva, even if they lost, won the goal average. The gunsmiths risk everything, like the women from Castellón, who if they win are saved. For its part, Sporting Huelva plays against Alavés, who are no longer at stake.

Schedules

Saturday April 30

Betis-Valencia 0-0

Athletic-Granadilla 2-1

Sunday April 31

11:00 a.m. Real Madrid-Madrid CFF RMTV, TDP

11:00 a.m. Levante-Athletic

11:30 a.m. Eibar-Villarreal

12:00 p.m. Royal Society-Ray

12:00 p.m. Sporting Huelva-Alaves

Thursday May 5

5:00 p.m. Barcelona-Seville BarçaTV