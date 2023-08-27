On ten occasions the Champions League, the most important tournament in Europe at club level, has been defined from kicks from the penalty spot. We review case by case.
After drawing 1-1 at the Olímpico in Rome, there was a penalty shootout. Bruno Conti and Francesco Graziani finished off above the arc and the English achieved their fourth ‘orejona’. This day is remembered for the dance of the goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar before the shots to distract the Italians.
They did not hit each other in the 120 minutes. In penalties, goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam blocked all four of Barça’s shots, while Javier Urruticoechea saved two but it wasn’t enough. The Romanians hit two shots and won the European Cup at the Sánchez Pizjuán, Seville.
Goalless draw at the Neckarstadion in Stuttgart. In the penalty shootout, the players were very successful and the five shots did not miss. The figure was Hans van Breukelen, blocking António Veloso’s shot and the Dutch won their first European Cup.
After 0-0 in the 120 minutes, Stevan Stojanović prevented the goal of Manuel Amoros in the first penalty and this ended up being enough to give the ‘orejona’ to the Yugoslavs, since no one else missed their shot.
At the Olympic Games in Rome, Fabrizio Ravanelli led the Italians and Jari Litmanen tied. Angelo Peruzzi became the defining figure as he saved shots from Edgar Davids and Sonny Silooy. Vladimir Jugović hit the last one and ‘Juve’ reached their second title in this tournament.
It was played at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan. After the tie to one goal, each team took seven penalties in the definition. Oliver Kahn not only prevented what could have been the victory of the Spanish, when he saved Amedeo Caborni, but he saved Mauricio Pellegrino and the Bavarians won their fourth Champions League.
There was controversy in the penalties for Dida’s overtaking that saved David Trezeguet, Marcelo Zalayeta and Paolo Montero. Today it could not happen. Milan won its sixth orejona.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for United and Frank Lampard equalized for the ‘Blues’. John Terry had the title on his feet but slipped and brought his rival back to life. In the seventh penalty Edwin van der Sar covered Anelka’s shot and gave Manchester United the third ‘orejona’.
Didier Drogba equalized on the hour, so the game had to go to extra time and later to definition from the “12 steps”. Neuer saved Juan Mata’s shot but the lead was lost when Petr Čech did the same to Ivica Olić. Schweinsteiger couldn’t beat the Czech goalkeeper on the fifth shot and Drogba hit the ball. That was how Chelsea lifted their first Champions League.
Madrid derby: Sergio Ramos and Ferreira scored during the match. In the penalties, the ‘merengues’ did not miss any while Juanfran crashed it into the post. Led by Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid reached the eleventh ‘orejona’, true to its history.
