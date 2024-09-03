The UEFA Champions League has taken an exciting turn in its format for the 2024-2025 season. After years of speculation and debate, the group stage has been scrapped, making way for a “big league” in which each of the 36 participating teams will face eight different opponents, decided by draw. The top eight teams will advance directly to the round of 16, while teams finishing between 9th and 24th will have to contest a playoff round. Teams ranked below 24th will be eliminated from the competition.

The draw for this new phase has left high-tension clashes with a lot of history in the competition. One of the most anticipated duels is, without a doubt, Milan vs Liverpool. These two giants of European football have faced each other at key moments of the history of the Champions League, such as the epic 2005 final where Liverpool came back from 0-3 down to win on penalties, and in 2007, when Milan took revenge and were crowned champions. More recently, they met in the group stage of the 2021-2022 season, but the historical weight of this clash makes it a must-see.

Another meeting that promises strong emotions is the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. This confrontation has become recurrent in recent years, with results that have notably favored the German team. In their last five games, Bayern have outscored Barcelona by an aggregate score of 19-2. To find Barcelona’s last Champions League win over Bayern, you have to go back to the 2015 semi-finals, when the Catalans won 3-0 at the Camp Nou. From the point of view of a Barça fan, this clash may seem repetitive, but it is always charged with emotion.

PSG vs Manchester City This is another clash that has captured the attention of fans. Known as the ‘money classic’, both teams have spent huge amounts on signings in pursuit of European glory. Manchester City, recent Champions League winners in 2023, will be looking to reaffirm their supremacy, while PSG are still chasing their first title in this competition.

We cannot forget the confrontation between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield. The English team has unfinished business with Madrid, after losing in two finals (2018 and 2022) and being eliminated in the round of 16 and quarter-finals on the last four occasions they have met in the Champions League. Liverpool will be looking to break this negative streak at their iconic stadium.

He Barcelona vs PSG recalls the 2020 final, while the Manchester City vs Inter relive the last final played in 2023. Dortmund, For its part, it was not so lucky in the draw, as it will face both Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​two of the most powerful clubs on the continent.

Finally, the Real Madrid vs Milan It is a duel between two of the most successful clubs in the history of football. Although Milan are not in their best form, it is always a clash full of prestige and tradition.

The new format of the Champions League promises a season full of excitement, with matches that will remain in the memories of fans