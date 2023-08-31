Olga Carmona addresses the media after the tribute received in Seville. Francisco J. Olmo (Europa Press)

The greatest triumph they longed for, the World Cup, put them under the spotlight. But their exposure has reached levels that are difficult to bear due to an unwanted controversy, and a kiss, which has involved them in a global debate and on a stage that appears more muddy by the minute. The 23 champions live days of celebration while having to endure scrutiny and uncomfortable questions about the Rubiales case. His World Cup hangover is not being as expected.

“We want our profession to be respected, we simply fight for that,” Alexia Putellas slipped in an interview she gave to former soccer player Marc Crosas. “We want more facilities and better infrastructures that help us do our job well, that there are executives and institutions that fight for that in order to be able to focus on football,” said the two-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has accelerated her comeback and agrees. preseason with Barça in Aztec lands.

Alexia and her companions had the reception of some celebrities on the other side of the pond. In Seville, the Torre del Oro was illuminated with the faces of Olga Carmona and Irene Guerrero. And in the succession of tributes in the Spanish towns or cities where the champions originate, scenes are produced such as the one starring the president of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens, with Cata Coll and Mariona Caldentey and reminded them: “You are living history of the Islands and referents for thousands of girls”. Or, although more like a charge, the one that happened in Pontevedra. “Athletes like you make licenses multiply. In Galicia there are already 12,000 girls playing soccer and there will be many more,” Rafael Louzán, the president of the Galician Soccer Federation, told Teresa Abelleira.

“You have to consider that they have had a very drastic role change. They went from being known in football to being so at a general level. Those feelings of becoming a benchmark come with a responsibility”, says María Aguirre, a sports psychologist who works with several soccer players, including Olga Carmona and Athenea del Castillo. She accompanied both of them in Sydney. “These are women who are elite athletes and are prepared to manage this situation, but it is worth investing time in reassessing who they are, where they are going and who they want to be both for others and for themselves. It is as if a new identity was created and it must be generated from the success achieved ”, she explains.

“They are pioneers because they have also won more than just a World Cup, but now they have the challenge of managing this situation and continuing to compete,” warns Diego Segura, a sports psychologist and former professional soccer player at Betis, Alavés, Ceuta or Cartagena. Because the step taken this summer is a giant one to promote the respect and value of football played by women, but there is still a huge field to advance. “Some players will go from full stadiums and million-dollar television audiences to games with less impact on fields in sports cities. That change has to be handled”, says Segura, who stresses the importance of the champions continuing on the same path as up to now and surrounding themselves with people who valued them before. “Return to normality as soon as possible, enjoy and take advantage of the good and know that many times you have to say no.”

In this new scenario, the soccer players move cautiously in their public appearances, limited to the maximum. Olga Carmona has been advised to cancel the few interviews she had granted. But ambushes appear at any time. Last Monday she received the homage from the Seville city council and before starting she warned the journalists. She “she will speak only about the act and will not answer the questions about Luis Rubiales.” But it was not like that: “Of course I support Jenni, I put it in a tweet, but I don’t want to make any more comments,” she cleared. Shortly after, she agreed to answer two questions to a television channel. From the set, the presenter announced some statements by Carmona “about Rubiales’ mother.” What the soccer player actually explained was that she was focused “on all the good” that was “coming” to them. And her conclusion seemed like a call for help to the ball: “I’ll start training soon.”

That return must also be managed. “They achieved a goal and now a feeling of emptiness can come. That is why you have to reconnect and to avoid a burnout syndrome, the most important thing is to have the necessary days to disconnect”, details Aguirre, who warns that after the euphoria of triumph, feelings of nostalgia for such a huge success and such an impact can come. “They have to be restructured well so that those memories are configured in the brain to serve as motivation to continue to grow.”

The players are in the eye of a hurricane that should never have hit them and in which threats and slander begin to appear on social networks. The mess does not help the champions nor does it help their football — “without the label of women,” stressed the striker Esther González during the tribute she received in Huéscar, her town, in Granada — to grow from the success achieved.

“The players have to protect themselves and distance themselves from social networks, have a more real life,” Segura resolves. Aguirre has an impact on that idea: “Regulate exposure times on the networks, protect privacy and avoid issues unrelated to football because they are very vulnerable and with emotions running high.” Success generates desired and unwanted exposures. It can change lives. “You have to manage it. And the key is to remember what they do: they are footballers”, recalls Aguirre.

That is why Olga Carmona, like all of them, already wants the ball to roll again.

