Josua Tuisova’s 7-year-old son succumbed to the disease and died: the Fijian champion chose to stay with the team

Tragic news has shocked the world of international rugby and in particular the family of one of the highest level athletes, Josua Tuisova, from Fiji. Tito, her 7-year-old son, died following a long illness. The champion learned the news during the World Cup which is currently taking place in France.

From last Friday 8 September until next Saturday 28 October, in the largest French stadiums, the strongest national teams on the planet are competing to conquer the world Cup rugby.

Surprised but not too much, up to this moment, the team Fiji Islandswho two weeks ago achieved the extraordinary feat of beating the Australian Wallabies, one of the strongest teams in the world, with a score of 22 to 15.

Last Saturday, however, the Fijians defeated with a beautiful comeback Georgia.

In both matches, the standout performer for Fiji was 29-year-old Josua Tuisova, who was elected on both occasions MVP of the match.

Precisely during Saturday’s match, however, the champion received the most dramatic news that a person and a parent can receive in life. That is, the disappearance of his son.

Titohis baby’s only 7 years oldhe surrendered to the disease with which he had been struggling for some time.

Josua Tuisova’s decision

She was the one who took care of publicly announcing the little one’s death federation of Fiji, who wrote on his channels:

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Tito Micgabraph Donzel Ratulevu. He is the son of Josua Tuisova and Katarina Ladoge Ramoce. Known affectionately as ‘Tito’, he passed away peacefully after a long battle with a debilitating illness in Lautoka Hospital.

It was him who communicated the news to Tuisova fatherIsikeli Retulevu.

What struck more than anything else was the decision of the Fijian champion, who chose to stay with his team and continue the journey in the World Cup.

He he was not present at his son’s funeral. This decision, sources close to the player explained, was taken precisely to best honor the memory of little Tito, a great Rugby enthusiast and always a huge fan of his father.