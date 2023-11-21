The writer David Torres has recreated it in a recent novel, The woman who didn’t understand the world (Kingdom of Cordelia), the life of the great chess player Sonja Graf, little known even among experts. She was an unusual woman, with a strong character, a helpless childhood, a bohemian life and a tortuous past, addicted to a game that gave her everything and took almost everything from her. She was born with a magical gift that, however, was not enough to reach the top, since she was condemned to be eternally second in the world, always behind the British champion Vera Menchik, happily married with children, with less personality. and a less attractive and interesting life, but with a millimeter more talent and self-confidence: that’s chess.

The novel describes Graf’s entire life arc: his wanderings from boarding house to boarding house since adolescence, from lover to lover, from country to country and from board to board, and his unexpected end in New York after living for many years in Hollywood, as well. happily married to an honest and gentle sailor. It is very possible, Torres maintains, that many of the games that Graf played in his last two decades were played with the famous members of an exclusive chess club near his house where he used to drink vodka, another of his addictions. Her rivals were Marlene Dietrich, Billy Wilder, Lauren Bacall, Humphrey Bogart and John Wayne. It is said that Dietrich played very well. Also Bacall. Wayne was very fond, but he was worse at it.

In reality, we know little about Graf. He was born in Munich, but it is not clear if it was in 1908 or 1909. The first idea of ​​Torres, author of more than seven novels and Nadal finalist in 2003 with The great silence, who came across the figure of the chess player in Leontxo García’s book Chess and science, mixed passions, was to develop a script for a documentary. But the lack of images and reliable biographical data soon deterred him. Graf herself wrote two autobiographical books, This is how a woman plays and I am Susann, but they contain so many lies and half-truths in them – and leave so many things untold – that the writer ultimately preferred to turn his heroine into the meat of a novel and fill in the gaps and shadows of her life with imagination. The writer didn’t care that his character never became a world champion. On the contrary: “I like seconds. The fact that she doesn’t win makes her even more attractive. The winner is boring. The loser, no. The fact that she was constantly on the verge of catching up with Menchik, who always ran after her, makes Graf a tragic character. Plus, there is her childhood…”

Hits, beatings, anger and sadness

Her childhood: Graf’s parents mistreated her, each in their own way. Her father, a mediocre painter who specialized in forging famous works of art, simply beat her up out of habit. Her mother ignored her, always despising her, preferring any of her siblings. After one of those paternal beatings, Sonja decided one afternoon to run away from home. She was 15 years old and had nothing in her pockets except anger and sadness. He summed it all up in a phrase that Torres, conveniently altered, has used as the title of the novel: “I don’t understand the world.” She didn’t understand the world. But, according to the novelist, her world didn’t understand her either.

After wandering around the city that fateful day, he ended up by chance in front of the window of the Rats café, on Munich’s Marienplatz. From there he saw several chess players in the middle of a game. He loved that game. Her father had taught her how to play, she had played with her brothers until they got tired of losing to her. She watched without moving the different games that were taking place with so much attention and so much attention that the players inside her ended up noticing the girl and invited her to come in and sit down. That afternoon, only with the strength of her instinct, she beat all the players in the cafe. The scene is implausible, but like so many implausible things, true. She finished with the entire coffee applauding the stranger.

That afternoon Sonja Graf left both her home and her childhood and was born as a professional chess player. Since then, that sport became her itinerant way of life, her lifeline and her poison: she lived for many years glued to the board, with nothing else to hold on to, at first risking her bread and the hotel room in games. bar and then going to increasingly prestigious and better-paid tournaments, but always for money.

Sonja Graf, left, and her eternal rival, the British Vera Menchik, in 1936. JA Hampton (Getty Images)

Torres’ book, which unfolds over a long imaginary conversation in Los Angeles between the protagonist, already at the end of her life, and a young woman who wants to make a film about her, narrates other determining episodes of life. de Graf: in 1939, shortly before the outbreak of World War II, he escaped from Nazi Germany and ended up in Buenos Aires to play, as a stateless person, in the Tournament of Nations, under a colorless flag in which only the word appeared. “free”. A symbol of her personality and her destiny.

It was there that she came closest to winning the world championship, although, as always, in the final match, she ended up defeated by the inevitable Vera Menchik. “I had the game won, but I made the three most stupid moves one can imagine,” she confessed many years later to the magazine The New Yorker. During all that time she was, as Torres describes her, “a single, independent woman, without husband or children, who dressed like a man, who smoked like two and who slept with whoever she wanted, men or women.”

In the end, in her adulthood, tired of the fast-paced life, of drinking, and after seeing that her chess talent was diminishing over the years and that a new generation of Soviet chess players was arriving destined to displace her, she decided to retire after getting married and having a son. “It gives the impression that, in the end, Graf made a plan with life,” Torres summarizes.

“Deep down, chess is not the theme of the novel, but rather the setting,” clarifies the writer, who is also a fan of this game. And he adds: “The book, which wants to be a tribute to women chess players, the great forgotten ones of this sport, is really about identity, about who that woman really is, who she thinks she is, who we think we really are. ”.

