A touching post after the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of a dear friend. The Juventus defender, Federico Gattiwanted to greet Marco Pezzati with a very long and very sad message on his official Instagram account.

He was only 31 years old and had met Federico Gatti precisely because he was guided by his own love, that of football. Marco Pezzati was the victim of a dramatic road accident on the state road 106, near Isca Sullo Ionio, in the province of Catanzaro, in Calabria. He played in Serie D, wearing the shirt ofASD San ​​Luca.

He suddenly lost control of his vehicle, went off the road and overturned. A crash that, unfortunately, left him no escape. Despite the timely arrival of the 118 health workers and the firefighters, there was nothing that could be done for the 31-year-old. He is died instantly.

Many messages of condolence appeared on the web, published by those who knew Marco Pezzati and with broken hearts wanted to remember him for the last time. Among these, the most popular, that of one of the most famous footballers: the Juventus defender Federico Gatti.

The heartbreaking message by Federico Gatti

Federico shared a video on his official account, a slide of moments lived with his great friend and accompanied him with these heartbreaking words:

I never wanted or thought of writing these words… we met thanks to football, which you were in love with and a bond was immediately formed between us which only got stronger over the years… you were one of those who truly your way of doing things infected those around you… you were always smiling and making a mess, how many things we did together, but with the joy of living printed in your eyes.

A message written with tears in my eyes, because the mere thought of no longer being able to spend those fun and crazy moments with him, is devastating for the Juventus defender: