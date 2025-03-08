This weekend is celebrated one of the most anticipated events of the moment by the followers of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). The morning of Saturday 8 to Sunday, March 9 will take place at the ENCI 313 evening at the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas. In the event, one of the great stars of the UFC of the moment, Alex Pereira will defend the champion belt of the semi -stated weight. He will do it for the fourth time before the Russian fighter Magomed Ankalaev, number one in the ranking of the division. In addition, lightweight fighters will face the co -west fight Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

UFC 313 can be seen live In streaming in Eurosport through the Max app, except for preliminary previous fights. The preliminary previous poster can be seen from 00:30 hours (Spanish peninsular time) only in UFC Fight Pass. At 02:00 hours the preliminary fights will begin and from 04:00 in the morning The main poster will begin. Then it will be available on demand in Max.

Alex Pereira (12-2) returns to the UFC octagon In his first fight of the year 2025. The Brazilian star won his second champion belt at the end of 2023. Already in 2024, he successfully defended the title up to three occasions before Jamahal Hill, Jiří Prohazka and Khalil Rountree. ‘Poatan’ has one of the most meteoric and successful races of the UFC, because with only ten fights in the company has achieved two champion belts – in the Middle weight and semipesado– And the recognition of the entire MMA community.

In UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1) faces the second hold of his careerbecause in December 2022 the Russian disputed the vacant title before the ex -champion Jan Błachowicz. However, The fight ended in a tie and the belt remained vacant. The Daguestaní arrives at this appointment after two consecutive victories against Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakić.

In addition, UFC 313 will also be attended by other UFC great stars such as Justin Gaethje, Jalin Turner, Amanda Lemos, King Green or Curtis Blaydes.

MAIN BILLER OF UFC 313

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev | Samipesado weight

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev | Lightweight

Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes | Lightweight

Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo | Straw weight

King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy | Lightweight

