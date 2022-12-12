The champion: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming of the film

Tonight, Monday 12 December 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1, Il champion, an Italian film from 2019 directed by Leonardo D’Agostini, is making his feature film directorial debut. In the cast Andrea Carpenzano and Stefano Accorsi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Christian Ferro is a Roma footballer, a champion who alternates the talent shown on the pitch with a private life full of revelry and excesses. Following yet another stunt, a theft of clothes at the mall, the company demands that the boy put his head in order. Tito, the president of Roma, instructs his subordinates to then select a professor who will help him achieve the diploma as a private student. Among the various candidates, Tito is struck by Valerio Fioretti, a teacher who has lost his teaching post and doesn’t follow football, so he doesn’t know the player. Tito wants Valerio to be Christian’s tutor, convincing him to accept the job with a hefty salary and the obligation that the boy’s career not be interrupted until the state exam. At first Christian struggles to memorize historical information and is continually distracted by the plethora of people around him. The first test is a failure, with Christian delivering the blank sheet, and Valerio already receives an ultimatum to make him repeat it successfully the following week. Tito also decides to punish Christian, sending him to the stands in the expected derby against Lazio. After attending a tactics lesson from the Roma coach, Valerio is enlightened to teach the events of the First World War to Christian, explaining causal events with football schemes. Valerio’s new method combined with the desire to regain his place in the team lead Christian to pass the test with an excellent 8/10. The newfound serenity is reflected in his performance on the pitch and is also due to the fact that he met Alessia, a medical student, a humble person from the Roman suburbs and far from the stereotype of spoiled girls who fall at his feet. Ferro becomes more and more familiar with Valerio, realizing that the shy professor hides a pain that has not been completely overcome. The premature death of his son led him down the path of alcoholism, causing him to lose his job and his wife Cecilia, with whom he remained on bad terms. The young man chooses to open up to Valerio, revealing to him that he too has had to suffer the heavy mourning of the loss of his mother, the only person who believes in his footballing abilities. Valerio convinces Christian to get rid of all the futility that prevented him from becoming a responsible person, getting rid of his petulant girlfriend and friends who don’t want him well and are by his side only out of interest. Christian is striding towards maturity, but his father’s return to the city threatens to destabilize him. Christian falls back into his old habits, getting expelled for brawling during a match and inducing Roma to sell him to English Chelsea, immediately monetizing his transfer to avoid losing him on a free transfer. Does the Champion tell a true story? The answer is no. But he takes inspiration from many stories of young Italian and non-Italian footballers.

The champion: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Champion, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Andrea CarpenzanoChristian Ferro

Stefano Accorsi: Valerio Fioretti

Ludovica Martino: Alessia

Mario Sgueglia: Nico

Camilla Semino Favro as Paola

Yulia Sobol as Sylvie

Anita CaprioliCecilia

Massimo Popolizio: Tito

Sergio Romano: Enzo

Gabriel MontesiMauretto

Giorgio Ridarelli: Lele

Mariano ColettiJason

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for The Champion? We tell you right away: being a film, everything will be broadcast in one evening. The broadcast on Rai 1 is in fact scheduled for today, Monday 12 December 2022, from 21.25 to 23.30. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours (including commercial breaks).

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Champion on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 12 December 2022 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.