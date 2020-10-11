He Real Murcia started the season on the wrong foot. A week after the start of the league competition, Adrián Hernández’s team was eliminated from the Federation Cup, tournament that won last year. The granas could not at any time with Calvo Sotelo, a Third Division team that barely struggled to keep a clean sheet and who knew how to take advantage of a serious defensive error to score the only goal of the match. With this setback the Murcianists say goodbye also to the Copa del Rey, because they lose their only way of classification.

The clash began with alternatives in both areas. Two goals annulled to the locals offside and Visiting occasion that Josele repelled. But as the minutes passed, the duel was losing its rhythm, with Real Murcia dominating but without excessive work for the visiting goalkeeper. He only had to perform an intervention and it was against Junior, who within the small area did not hit Reguero.

The changes did not improve Hernández’s either after the break. Moreover, in this period they did not create danger until the final stretch. Before, Valdivia could make the 0-1 but his shot went very close to the left post. In 83 ‘and 87’, two heads from Toril in a good position that they did not find a goal, so extra time was reached.

In the TOvertime, in their first fifteen minutes, neither one nor the other were successful on the offensive side. Many failures in deliveries and balls that defenders won over and over again to the forwards. But everything changed at the start of the second half of the extension. Clamorous failure of Antonio López that Hendrio took advantage of to beat Josele. Then Toril had the tie but Ernesto, who entered through Reguero, stopped without much trouble. Limón and Poblete had the 0-2 Y Curto the matched, but the Catalan’s attempt was destroyed by a defender from the ground.

Match sheet:

Real Murcia: Josele; Navas, Luna, Antonio López, Iván Pérez; Yeray, Youness; Haro, Junior, Segura; and Chumbi. Curto, Sandoval, Abenza, Palazón, Herrero and Toril also played.

Calvo sotelo: Reguero; Mamadou, Ricardo, Espinar, Ribalta; Poblete, Juanfri; Limón, Valdivia, López; and Domenech. Ernesto, Vicen, Víctor, Hendrio, Javi Sánchez and Julio also played.

Goals: 0-1. Hendrio (106 ‘).

Referee: Bordoy Díaz, Balearic. He admonished Luna, Segura, Juanfri, Víctor, Abenza, Limón and Espinar.