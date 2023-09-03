Gymnast Nagorny said he was ready to perform for a year or two without international starts

Olympic champion in gymnastics Nikita Nagorny estimated the timing of his retirement, subject to further suspension from international competitions. His words on Sunday, September 3, leads TASS.

Nagorny admitted that he was ready to perform under such conditions for another one or two years. “I still have a lot of strength. If we have significant competitions ahead, where I can represent my country, then I will definitely get closer to my optimal form, I will go through a full-fledged training camp, ”said the athlete.

Nagorny explained that training takes a lot of energy, and getting in shape is stressful for the body. At the same time, reaching the peak of physical condition, he does not have the opportunity to realize himself in international tournaments. “I do my best in training to perform well in competitions. If they allow them to international competitions, we will be ready for them, ”he summed up.

Nagorny won the Olympics in team exercises, he is also the silver medalist of the Games in this discipline. In addition, the Russian has two OI bronze medals in individual competitions.

In March, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) suspended Russian athletes from international tournaments. Athletes were banned from participating in competitions under the auspices of the organization.