Immense joy for the blue champion Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who has just become a father for the second time: Carolina was born

Pink bow in the home of the Napoli captain John DiLorenzo and his wife Clarissa Franchi. The footballer and his wife have in fact become parents for their second time. The announcement, as often happens in these cases, was made by the person concerned on social media.

Credit: dilorenzo22 – Instagram

An especially happy time for several important personalities of Italian sportwho just recently announced that their family has expanded or will soon expand.

The first on this list to give the happy news on social media was Danilo Gallinari. The basketball champion of the Italian national team and the Boston Celtics in the NBA, together with his beautiful partner, the model and journalist Eleonora Boi, has in fact discovered that he will soon become a father for the second time. Their first child, little Anastasia, was born in 2020.

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin, on the other hand, has always announced on the last few days Instagram the birth of her daughter, the third born Virginiaafter the first two Vittoria and Leonardo born a few years ago from his wife Giorgia Miatto.

Yesterday afternoon, another Italian champion gave the many fans who follow him wonderful news about his private life. This is Giovanni Di Lorenzo, right-back and captain of Napoli.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s announcement

Credit: dilorenzo22 – Instagram

Born in Tuscany in 1993, Giovanni Di Lorenzo started playing soccer as a child and very young he made his debut among professionals.

Equipped with great technical skills and an uncommon charisma on the pitch, he often found himself wearing the captain’s armband in different teams.

Since 2019 he has been experiencing the luckiest period of his career. In fact, in that year he was bought by Napoli and was called up for the first time in the national team.

Credit: dilorenzo22 – Instagram

With the Italy shirt in 2021 he lifted the cup to the sky European championshipswith Napoli is preparing to win the Serie A championship of this year. Trophy that he will raise to the sky, being the captain of the team.

The birth of the baby Carolinathe footballer’s second daughter, which took place yesterday, does nothing but improve an already very lucky and happy period.