The cyclist from Zalla Iñigo González, current Spanish champion in the Elite category, has tested positive for EPO and tramadol in a control carried out by the Basque Anti-Doping Agency at the end of the Beasain Loinatz Proba (Euskaldun Tournament), held on July 4 . The Biscayan runner, who that day entered the finish line in third position, would have already received the notification. The proposed sanction is a four-year license suspension.

The positive would have occurred just a week after the gold was hung in Mallorca. Given the seriousness of the events, Padronés Cortizo, the team in which the rider was a member last season, has issued a statement stating that the cyclist “assumes his individual responsibility and exonerates the entity for what happened.” Likewise, the Galician club emphasizes “its absolute rejection of the use of prohibited substances or methods of any kind, respecting above all equality in the competition, the sporting spirit and ethics and the health of the athlete.”

The entity has also shown its “unequivocal commitment to Organic Law 11/2021 on the fight against doping in sport” and has made itself available to the competent authorities “to provide all the information it deems of interest to clarify what happened,” they detail in their writing. Those responsible for Padronés Cortizo also explain that, “since the runner was not going to continue in our ranks next season, there is no more sanction on our part than the public condemnation and rejection of some inadmissible facts.”

“We will continue to put all the means at our disposal to fight against this type of practice that tarnishes the image of this sport,” they emphasize. Iñigo González competed as a junior at Fundación Contador and at Lintxu, to later spend the first two years under-23 at Eulen and Telco’m. In 2020 he signed for Rías Baixas and the following season he joined Electro Hiper Europa before joining Aluminios Cortizo in 2022.