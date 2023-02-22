Roman Kostomarov, the Russian ice skating champion, is in serious condition. “Amputated Limbs, Brain and Eye Damage”

The ice skating champion Roman Kostomarov is in very serious condition. Russian sources attest that the athlete and Tatiana Navka’s dance partner suffered limb amputation and severe brain damage.

Roman Kostomarov is affected by aphakia, a rare eye disease in which the crystalline lens, the lens located inside the eye, is absent. Unfortunately the champion he can no longer see out of his right eye.

The Russian media speak of health problems after a hospitalization for one pneumoniawhich took place on 10 January.

For two weeks, the ice skating champion stood connected to a machine for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Doctors believe the ear infection may have passed from his ears to his brain and caused complications. New formations were found in the frontal, right occipital and left parietal regions. An intracerebral hematoma of the cerebral hemispheres has developed. The acute phase is observed in the right frontal lobe with edema. Lesions of the white and gray matter of the brain are preserved in all departments except the right frontal lobe. The condition is very serious.

Roman Kostomarov is long withdrawn, but continued to dance on ice, performing for several shows. It would have been her performances, at low temperatures, that caused her critical health conditions.

Who is Roman Kostomarov

Roman Kostomarov is a Russian athlete, famous for being the champion of the Turin games, twice world champion and three times European champion. Always together with Tatyana Navka.

In 2004 and 2005 he became world champion, in 2006 Olympic champion. Between 2003 and 2005 he was three times Grand Prix Final champion and between 2004 and 2006, three times European champion.

She started ice skating when she was just 9 years old. He has been noticed at the age of 11 and launched into the world of sport.

Between 1998 and 1999 he started dancing paired with Tatiana Navka. After the Olympics won in 2006, the two retired, continuing to perform for important shows.

He married the champion in 2004 Julia Lautowa and after the divorce, he remarried the dancer Oksana Domnina. From their union they were born Anastasia (2011) e Ilya (2016).