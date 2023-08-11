Flamengo, champion of the Copa Libertadores 2022, was eliminated this Thursday 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) against Olimpia in the second leg of the round of 16 of the tournament, in a Defensores del Chaco stadium full of fans who made the Brazilian team live through hell.

With this result, the Dean returns to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and will face Fluminense.

In front of more than 40,000 people, and with more than 30 degrees of temperature, the Paraguayan team relied on their fans, to find the emotional impulse that allowed them to prevail against one of the most difficult rivals in the tournament.

The start of the game showed a more offensive Olimpia and determined to look for the goal.

The first approach to the visiting goal came with a deflected shot by Walter González, over the goal defended by Matheus Cunha.

It gave the impression that the rhythm of the game would be defined by the Dean’s mental impulse, in front of a crowd that did not stop singing.

But the champion was not intimidated, and after a few minutes he opened the scoring in Bruno Henrique’s boots after deflecting a free-kick from Uruguayan De Arrascaeta.

Even with the disadvantage on the scoreboard, Olimpia did not give up so early. And, after a precise cross from winger Fernando Cardozo, left-back Iván Torres equalized the score with a powerful header.

The Flamengo coach, the Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, moved from one side to the other and demanded each committed play of his coaches.

And it is that the Fla could not find the precision in its game structure. At times their central defenders David Luiz and Fabricio Bruno seemed slow and without ideas.

The locals played with their lines advanced, an unnecessary risk against a rival with such a lethal forward.

As evidenced in the 30th minute, in a solitary run by Henrique, who enabled the striker Gabriel Barbosa, and he defined only in front of the local goal.

For the tranquility of the Guarani team, the Colombian referee, Wilman Roldán, invalidated the goal for offside.

Just started the second half, judge Roldan sent off Sampaoli after sanctioning him with a second yellow card, due to the constant claims.

For his part, Arce refreshed the lead with the entry of Brian Montenegro to replace Hugo Fernández, and Facundo Bruera, by Walter González.

Flamengo had a hard time, they didn’t touch the ball and Olimpia increased the pressure.

The changes paid off and Olimpia scored two gold goals, from Richard Ortiz’s feet, in the 69th minute, and then a powerful header from Bruera in the 80th minute.

El Mengao looked for the discount in the last minutes, but time did not reach him.

Data sheet:



3. Olympia: Juan Espinola; Alejandro Silva, Jhohan Romaña, Mateo Gamarra, Facundo Zabala; Iván Torres (m.88, Orlando Barreto), Richard Ortiz, Marcos Gómez (m.60, Ramón Martínez), Fernando Cardozo; Hugo Fernández (m.60, Brian Montenegro) and Walter González (m.67, Facundo Bruera).

Coach: Francisco Arce.



1. Flamenco: Matheus Cunha; Wesley, Fabrício Bruno, David Luiz, Filipe Luis (m.67, Ayrton Luis); Thiago Maia (m.80, Luis Araujo), Gerson, Everton Ribeiro (m.67, Víctor Hugo Gomes), Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa.

Coach: Jorge Sampaoli.



Goals: 0-1, m.8, Bruno Henrique. 1-1. m.11, Iván Torres. 2-1, m.69, Richard Ortiz. 3-1, m.80, Facundo Bruera.



Referee: The Colombian Wilmar Roldán sent off coach Jorge Sampaoli (double yellow), and reprimanded Ortiz, Silva, Zabala, Romaña, Franca, Filipe Luis, Gabriel Barbosa, Luis Araujo.

Incidents: Match played at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asunción, Paraguay.

EFE