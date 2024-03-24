Fighter Koreshkov said that the man who disarmed the terrorist did everything possible

Russian fighter, ex-Bellator champion Andrey Koreshkov spoke about the action of the man who disarmed the terrorist in Crocus City Hall. His words lead “Match TV”.

“I think that anyone in this guy’s place would have done everything possible to stop the terrorist, but, of course, many thanks to him for showing himself like that. He survived on his own and somehow prevented him from achieving his goal. Well done!” – Koreshkov thanked the stranger.

The fighter added that, as an athlete, if he were a man, he would try to hit the enemy as quickly and as hard as possible from the position in which he was. He added that there would have been no time to think; besides, the terrorist was armed.

Earlier it became known that a visitor to Crocus City Hall neutralized the terrorist and thereby saved dozens of people. “When he caught up with us, he began to reload his weapon. I had a second to think, and I pushed my wife, and I ran around him to the left, grabbed the machine gun with my left hand and pulled it down, and with my right hand began to strike him on the head,” said the man, who did not want to give his name.

The Crocus near Moscow was attacked before the concert of the Picnic group on the evening of March 22. Terrorists armed with machine guns entered the building and opened targeted fire on those who were inside.