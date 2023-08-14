Monday, August 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The champion does not appear: Millonarios lost to Jaguares and is still in debt

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2023
in Sports
0
The champion does not appear: Millonarios lost to Jaguares and is still in debt

Close


Close

Jaguars vs. millionaires

Jaguars vs. millionaires

Jaguars vs. millionaires

The 2-0 this Sunday in Montería was another bad presentation. Only Daniel Ruiz showed flashes.

Millionaires, the champion of last semester still does not appear. It seems that playing with the patch with the League logo on the sleeve would have stopped the tape on June 24, when he won the final against Nacional. This time it was Jaguares who put him in trouble and beat him 2-0 in Montería. There are five dates and football is not there.

See also  Future Pogba: United want to make him the richest in the Premier League

Curiously, in two friendlies, against Crystal Palace and Zaragoza, and in a Copa Colombia game, which they beat Bucaramanga well, the team resembled the one that won the title. The one this Sunday was not even a shadow, he did not score it or a penalty and he did not know how to take advantage of 20 minutes of the game with an extra man.

Jaguares was local, but they stopped as if they were a visitor: they withdrew into their field and handed over the ball to Millonarios. And that, lately, is a problem for Alberto Gamero’s team. The ball was in his possession for a long time, but without generating anything.

Jaguares made it 1-0 with a corner kick in which the defense fell asleep and Jairo Molina anticipated Andrés Llinás to open the scoring.

Jaguars vs. millionaires

With the entry of Daniel Ruiz, Millos, optically, seemed to improve. He had a penalty for an elbow from Elvis Mosquera to Leo Castro, who charged and crashed him into the post.

Then, the VAR showed a very hard tackle from Daniel Padilla to Édgar Guerra. sung red. Favorable outlook for Millos? Not at all. In a counterattack, Duván Rodríguez scored 2-0. The Blues are still in debt to the League, earning little and playing poorly.

Jaguars vs. millionaires

SPORTS

See also  Nacho and Asensio, Real wins in Cadiz. But Barça remains impregnable

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#champion #Millonarios #lost #Jaguares #debt

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nutritionist explained the dangers of kvass for health

Nutritionist explained the dangers of kvass for health

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result