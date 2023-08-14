The champion does not appear: Millonarios lost to Jaguares and is still in debt

Millionaires, the champion of last semester still does not appear. It seems that playing with the patch with the League logo on the sleeve would have stopped the tape on June 24, when he won the final against Nacional. This time it was Jaguares who put him in trouble and beat him 2-0 in Montería. There are five dates and football is not there.

Curiously, in two friendlies, against Crystal Palace and Zaragoza, and in a Copa Colombia game, which they beat Bucaramanga well, the team resembled the one that won the title. The one this Sunday was not even a shadow, he did not score it or a penalty and he did not know how to take advantage of 20 minutes of the game with an extra man.

Jaguares was local, but they stopped as if they were a visitor: they withdrew into their field and handed over the ball to Millonarios. And that, lately, is a problem for Alberto Gamero’s team. The ball was in his possession for a long time, but without generating anything.

Jaguares made it 1-0 with a corner kick in which the defense fell asleep and Jairo Molina anticipated Andrés Llinás to open the scoring.

With the entry of Daniel Ruiz, Millos, optically, seemed to improve. He had a penalty for an elbow from Elvis Mosquera to Leo Castro, who charged and crashed him into the post.

Then, the VAR showed a very hard tackle from Daniel Padilla to Édgar Guerra. sung red. Favorable outlook for Millos? Not at all. In a counterattack, Duván Rodríguez scored 2-0. The Blues are still in debt to the League, earning little and playing poorly.

