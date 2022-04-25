Dramatic mourning in the world of rugby, Pedrie Wannenburg died at the age of 41 in an accident: the little son is serious

A dramatic car accident occurred on Saturday, April 23, in Houston, Texas. Unfortunately, the victim is the rugby champion Pedrie Wannenburg, 41 years old. The 8-year-old son, on the other hand, appears to be hospitalized in truly desperate conditions.

The police intervened on the spot and, given the gravity of the incident, they had to to block the road to traffic for several hours.

According to information released by the local media, the tragedy took place around 5.45pm Saturday 23 April. Precisely in the city of Houston, in Texas. The man was in the car with his wife and his 2 children.

They had to go make gods acquisitions and everything was proceeding normally. However, at some point, the unthinkable happened.

A 16 year old boy called Ali Alabadithat was just it fled from a police checkpoint, he has them swept up. She was going at a very high speed, so the impact was very violent.

There are 3 cars involved in this terrible accident, but who had the worst was the champion, along with his son. The doctors who intervened, after having stabilized them on the spot, urgently transported them to the hospital. But for Pedrie Wannenburg, an hour after arriving in the emergency room, there was nothing to do. They had no choice but to ascertain his death.

The long career of rugby champion Pedrie Wannenburg

The son of only 8 years, Pedrie Jris still hospitalized and his condition appears to be really severe. His wife and daughter Isabelle have reported trauma, but are not reported to be in life threatening.

Pedrie Wannenburg has had a long career in rugby. From 2002 to 2010, he played with the South African Bulls. A few years ago, after moving to France, he returned to the United States. He initially played for the Austin Elite, but soon after he retired and became a trainer of the same team. The Blue Bulls for the sudden death of the man on social media wrote: