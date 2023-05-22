In the middle of the match, Issiaga Sylla let himself go into desperate tears: a few hours earlier he had learned of his mother’s death

A very touching and absolutely unusual moment occurred on Saturday afternoon, during the match of the French football championship between the hosts of Nantes and the guests of Montpellier. Issiaga Sylla, Guinean defender of Montpellier, had an emotional breakdown in the middle of the match and let himself go into desperate tears. A teammate of his thought about it during the post-race interviews to explain the absolutely dramatic reason.

Saturday afternoon, at Stade de la Beaujoire Of Nantesin France, the match between the hosts and the visiting team, the Montpellier.

The winners in the end, with three goals scored by Jordan Ferri, Arnaud Nordin and Falaye Sacko, were the guests.

However, what will be remembered of the match, beyond the sporting result, is what happened on the pitch in the middle of the game.

The defender born in 1994 originally from Guinea, Issiaga Sylla had a emotional breakdown and he let himself go into desperate tears.

The game stopped for a few seconds. Moments during which the champion’s teammates approached him and have him embraced and supported. After that the game continued as normal.

The reasons for the collapse of Issiaga Sylla

At the end of the match Boubakar KouyateSylla’s teammate, interviewed by journalists explained what had happened to his teammate.

The defender, Kouyaté said, had learned of his mother’s disappearance just hours before kickoff of the game. With great professionalism, despite everything, he had decided not to leave his companions and take the field anyway.

A very noble gesture that of Sylla, who, as confirmed by his companions, proved to be a real man, with an extraordinary dignity and an enormous sense of duty.

At the end of the match, Montpellier withdrew him from being interviewed and conceded him a permit to return to his homein Conakry, Guinea, to be able to say goodbye to his mother forever.

There are many i messages of condolence and appreciation that Sylla has received in the last few hours.