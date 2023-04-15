Bitter surprise for Achraf Hakimi’s ex-wife, who discovered during the divorce process that her ex-husband has no property

What is happening between has something comical and absurd Ahraf Hakimi, Moroccan football champion and his now ex-wife, actress Hiba Abouk. The woman was convinced that with the separation she would have been entitled to a large part of the rich PSG player, but incredibly, in the Court, the champion was found to be destitute.

They are different love stories between football champions and their women, who have done a lot recently discuss.

Just think of the by now innumerable leave and take of Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara, or the much talked about and “much sung” end of the marriage between Gerard Pique and global music star Shakira.

Another in the center of the pages of the major magazines gossipin recent weeks, it was precisely Achraf Hakimi.

The story between the Moroccan ex Inter and the actress Hiba Abouk it had already come to an end a few months ago. Then, to definitively put a stone on their relationship, came the rape allegations made by a young to 24 year old.

There lass denounced the footballer, explaining that in the night between 25 and 26 February last, the winger would have abused her.

Accusations from which naturally Hakimi he defended himself and is still defending himself in court, but which have done nothing but further away his ex-wife.

Surprise in Court for Achraf Hakimi’s wife

In addition to defending himself against allegations of violence, Achraf Hakimi also had to appear in court to face the divorce process from his wife.

The Abouk is obviously geared towards get the most out of separation. Or at least it was until a few days ago.

In the courtroom, in fact, we can safely say that the actress has found one surprise which he didn’t expect at all. According to official documents, in fact, the Moroccan footballer appears to be propertyless.

In recent months, evidently under the advice of his lawyer, Achraf appears to have all registered to his motherthus undermining the possibility for the ex-wife to be able to set about some of her certainly numerous properties.

Concrete wall also faced with the possibility that the woman can get to the money of North African talent, taking into account that even in the bank, does not appear to exist no account on behalf of Hakimi.