Mexico.- Without a doubt, the chameleons are one of the most curious and amazing reptiles for his ability to change color and degrees of brightness under the circumstances. Chameleons, scientifically called Chamaeleonidae, are a family of small scaly reptiles.

According to specialist studies, there are about 200 different speciesmost of them they find each other in Africa, tosouth of the Sahara.

To tell the truth, this species is quite old. There is a wide variety of chameleons in terms of their size, ranging from the smallest, which are those of the Brookesia family that reach just 2.9 centimeters in length, while a specimen of Calumma parsonii can measure 80 centimeters.

surprising

This little lizard has the ability to change color to blend in with the environment, which betrays its state of mind, but it is also its mechanism by which it communicates with its own species.

Chameleons are also recognized for their long tongue with which they reach their prey and be able to eat them whole, even, according to the species, the tongue can become longer than their own body.

yemen chameleon

It originates from the border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia. It is an arboreal reptile that lives in the plateaus, forests and valleys of the mountainous areas. They like to live on top of trees or in bushes close to the ground.

It is a characteristic of Yemen chameleons. Their size is part of their sexual dimorphism, with males exhibiting a more prominent crest than females.

Chameleons have a prehensile tail that allows them to hold on to branches. When at rest it curls up.

Chameleons spend most of their lives on branches, so they have very strong phalanges in a unique configuration in nature called chameleon-odactyly.

Known worldwide for their color changes, chameleons change their shades in response to environmental stimuli, reproductive, defensive behavior or the presence of diseases, which occur mainly on the stripes of the body.

They possess specialized eye structures, capable of focusing at different distances and directions at the same time.

Its tongue is capable of elongating up to twice the size of its body.

This species is characterized by its aggressiveness, it does not get along with its peers and prefers to live alone. This character occurs above all in adult males, more hostile and territorial, who can never be together. The owner must be careful with them, since they may suffer an unexpected bite. For their part, females tolerate each other better, except during the breeding season, the only time when they accept males.

Females have a life expectancy of 5 years, 8 in the case of males, and their sexual maturity reaches 4 or 5 months of life. They can breed up to three times a year, seasons in which they change their colors from light to dark green, almost black, with yellow and blue spots.