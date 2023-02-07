BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The leader of the government in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said this Tuesday that the Executive intends to build an agreement with the two Houses of Parliament for the vote on the tax reform, but admitted that there are a preference for the proposal that is already being discussed in the Chamber of Deputies.

Under discussion for years in the Legislature, the issue of tax reform is currently addressed in two main Proposals for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that await voting: PEC 45, in the Chamber, which was prepared by the current special advisor to the Ministry of Finance Bernardo Appy , and PEC 110, in the Senate.

“It is more on the way and has greater sympathy from the Ministry of Finance and the government than the one in the Chamber. But, obviously, as there are two proposals, the definitive agreement on this also needs to be done with the Senate”, Randolfe told journalists after a conversation with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

“We need to build, preliminarily, an agreement with the presidents of the Houses on the procedure. I am very convinced that we will get it processed and approved by the end of this year, and that will represent a gain of 10% in the Gross Domestic Product. That’s the importance of tax reform,” he added.

Other government parliamentarians who had lunch with Haddad this Tuesday also expressed optimistic forecasts and even bet on approval of the reform in the first half of the year.

According to Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), “there is a consensus that the fastest route will also be the most efficient”.

Elevated to a priority issue by the government and by the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the reorganization of the tax system is at the center of discussions.

Lira announced this Tuesday that the members of a working group that will discuss the issue should be nominated later this week. The deputy recognized the need for adjustments, but considered that the topic has already been “exhausted”.

The mayor also said that deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) should be the coordinator of this working group.

Aguinaldo was the rapporteur of a joint commission of deputies and senators that has already discussed the two PECs. In the end, the deputy produced a text that merged the two proposals, which have as a common denominator the extinction or unification of taxes on goods and services.

“And I think we are going to have a very interesting opportunity to consolidate the convergence of the Chamber, Senate and federal government. So I think this scenario is very opportune”, said Aguinaldo in a video shared by his advisor.

“I think President Lula is correct when he says that we should approve it in the first semester. I agree with him. It has to be in the first year of the new government, preferably in the first semester”, evaluated the deputy.

In regulatory terms, PEC 45 is ready to be voted by the plenary of the Chamber. A vote, however, lacks agreement, given the complexity of the issue and the requirement of a special quorum for the approval of at least 308 favorable votes among the 513 deputies.

