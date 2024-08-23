Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2024 – 18:53

The Chamber of Deputies Ethics Committee is expected to resume its analysis next Wednesday, the 28th, of the report on the request for the impeachment of Congressman Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ). He is accused of being one of the masterminds behind the murder of former Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Gomes. The rapporteur for the case, Congresswoman Jack Rocha (PT-ES), has already filed the document, which is still under seal.

The rapporteur’s opinion on the case may suggest the loss of the deputy’s mandate or less severe disciplinary measures. According to the deputy’s defense, he will participate in the meeting remotely.

If the rapporteur’s opinion is for the loss of office, the choice will need to be ratified by all the deputies who make up the Ethics Council. Once approved by the committee, the measure will need to be voted on by the plenary of the Chamber.

Brazão, despite being arrested, continues to have a warrant. He was preventively detained at the end of March under suspicion of being one of the masterminds behind the murders of Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes.