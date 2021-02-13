In front of the door of the Campanile du Bourget hotel (Seine-Saint-Denis), the gathered employees took shelter from the fine rain under the small marquee erected for the occasion. Some have driven several hours, others have even come from Marseille for the occasion. Despite the greyness and freshness of February, the masks are struggling to hide the smiles and enthusiasm.

This Tuesday, in front of the four-star hotel close to the airport, it was a victory that everyone came to celebrate. Since the beginning of the month, the housekeepers and chambermaids who officiated in the establishment are officially employees of the Louvre Hotels group, owner of the Campanile hotels, after years of work under the guidance of subcontracting companies. The happy outcome of a struggle which culminated in 2019 with a fifteen-day strike. “This is proof that power cannot be obtained, it is taken,” breathes Vadim, a versatile employee of the Campanile Eiffel Tower, who came to congratulate his comrades.

Hats off. After more than a year and a half of struggle, the 20 housemaids and housekeepers of the Ibis hotel are not giving up. They demand an end to mistreatment and their employment by the Accor group. © Julien Jaulin / Hanslucas

In recent weeks, the world of hospitality cleaning has turned from good news to good news. A few days after the establishment of Le Bourget, it was that of Levallois (Hauts-de-Seine) which, faced with pressure from the unions and its subcontractor employees, decided to hire them directly. A change of management giving access to rights that these workers were far from hoping for from their own society. Payment by the hour and no longer at the room, profit-sharing bonus, thirteenth month and partial unemployment compensated at 100% in troubled times of health crisis: the victory is far from being only symbolic.

And fourteen!

“Under the current situation, the employees have obtained a long-term partial activity agreement which guarantees them zero redundancies by September. This is a great step forward, ”also notes Claude Lévy, secretary general of the CGT prestigious and economical hotels (HPE). Marlène Schiappa, then Secretary of State in charge of equality between women and men, had indeed made a few promises in 2019. She invited “concrete commitments, which, beyond good intentions, will really change life of these women ”, but it is only to their struggle that the employees owe these multiple advances. By dint of mobilization, this is the fourteenth internalisation they have obtained at group level.

Payment by the hour and no longer per room, incentive bonus, thirteenth month … the victory is not only symbolic.

Indeed, there is no lack of examples of unscrupulous cleaning contractors in the hotel industry. Worse, they are in fact the norm, estimates the CGT, so much they allow establishments to enjoy a workforce that is cheap, docile and without bearing the cost. “When we ask for hellish speeds, on average three rooms or three and a half rooms to clean per hour, we pay less for the work. And hotels outsource the arduousness of the work, which allows them to shift the responsibility for occupational illnesses onto subcontractors, ”explains Claude Lévy. All, therefore, with the greatest contempt for the working conditions of these employees.

Balm to the heart

For the majority of women, mothers, immigrants in a fragile administrative situation, they often do not have the luxury of refusing the practices of their bosses. “These employees suffer from a basic multidimensional precariousness: this is both administrative, because their residence permit must be renewed every year, family, because many of them have to take care of their children alone. . These people have no choice, you have to fill the fridge, feed the children, renew the papers. And subcontracting, with payments by task and imposed part-time work, only maintains this precariousness, ”explains Tiziri Kandi, union leader of the CGT HPE.

If these latest victories are enough to give balm to the hearts of all hotel workers in struggle, the horizon remains cluttered … And the health crisis, fear the unions, may bring its share of setbacks. “Large groups like Hyatt or Accor have announced massive PESs in recent months. The economic motive is not justified, they simply want to do social dumping, transfer to subcontract in the future ”, storms the trade unionist. However, it does not despair of seeing some bosses change in the direction of recent news.