02/18/2025



Updated at 12: 41h.





The National Police They have dismantled a beauty center located in the Chamberí district, in which aesthetic treatments were illegally carried out, performed medical practices without being qualified personal and did not meet the measures established for the conservation of the substances used in the treatments.

The investigation began at the end of 2024 when the agents were aware that in an aesthetics and hairdressing establishment, medical and aesthetic treatments without qualified personnel could be practiced. They used social networks and instant messaging applications to advertise, sending messages in which treatments echoed at a price well below the usual.

In addition, through this advertising, they announced that one of the detainees, who usually resided abroad, would be a few days in Spain to perform among other treatments, the known as ‘Russian lips’, consisting of making infiltrations on the lips for Achieve natural aesthetic results similar to those of Russian models.

On February 6, the agents practiced the inspection of the premises together with the health and labor authorities. During the registration, the woman who passed through a doctor and who was preparing the stay to serve a client, hid a botulinum toxin container labeled in Korean. Also in one of the rooms there was a handwritten newspaper in which it was explained step by step how to perform aesthetic treatments.









During the inspection it was observed that in one of the rooms there was a closed trap with padlock to which it should be accessed by crawling. In this room there was a small fridge with expired hyaluronic acid containers that were half applied, finding in that same reserved a large number of boxes, vehicle tires and even a garbage container.

In addition, thanks to the advancement of the research activity, it was known that they used the same syringes to apply the treatments in different clients.

The agents also discovered that through a channel of an instant messaging application acquired the products that they would later apply to customers. The merchandise reached the beauty center through messaging companies without the sanitary measures required for conservation.

For these facts, three women have been detained as presumed responsible for crimes against public health and professional intrusion, being made available to the judicial authority.