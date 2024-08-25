Ciudad Juarez.– The next legislature in the Chamber of Deputies will have fewer legislators from Chihuahua than the current one, going from 16 representatives to only 14.

According to the project issued by the Commission on Prerogatives and Political Parties of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Chihuahua is entitled to five plurinominal spaces, less than in the current legislature.

Of the nine deputies who managed to enter by relative majority, five entered through the plurinominal route in the first electoral district, which adds up to 14 legislators from Chihuahua.

The current legislature, on the other hand, has seven plurinominal deputies, apart from the nine that were elected by vote, which makes a total of 16 representatives.

By relative majority

In the case of Chihuahua, those who will be deputies by relative majority in the next legislature are: Daniel Murguia Lardizabal, Teresita de Jesus Vargas Meraz, Lilia Aguilar Gil, Alejandro Perez Cuellar, Juan Antonio Melendez Ortega, Maria Angelica Granados Trespalacios, Jesus Roberto Corral Ordonez, Cesar Alejandro Dominguez Dominguez and Noel Chavez Velazquez.

By the plurinominal route

While the plurinominal route is: Rocio Gonzalez Alonso, Armando Cabada, Graciela Ortiz Gonzalez, Alfredo ‘El Caballo’ Lozoya Santillan and Greycy Duran Alarcon.

Closing of the current period

The 16 federal deputies from Chihuahua who are about to conclude their legislative term managed to approve only one of every four initiatives they presented to the plenary during three years of work.

Chihuahua legislators presented 270 initiatives for analysis and discussion in the Chamber of Deputies plenary session, of which 70 were approved and 200 will remain “pending” in the Committee tables. The figure represents 25.9 percent productivity, according to data on the parliamentary statistics portal.

The Morena deputies as a whole, for example, formulated 43 proposals in three years, only 13 of which were approved by the plenary. Meanwhile, the legislators of the National Action Party (PAN) submitted 100 initiatives and achieved the approval of 37.

The rest of the parties have only one representative, unlike the two dominant parties in the state.

The PRI deputy, Hiram Contreras, managed to get 2 of the 10 initiatives he presented during his legislative term approved. The representative of the Labor Party (PT), Lilia Aguilar, for her part, has 19 approved initiatives out of the 46 she submitted to the Committees for study. On the other hand, the non-party deputy, Susana Prieto, only had the approval of two of her 34 proposals in the federal legislature.