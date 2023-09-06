A majority of the House of Representatives wants to continue with the stoppage and innovation schemes for farmers. This will enable the government to continue that part of the nitrogen policy. Bringing forward the nitrogen deadline to 2030 seems to be off the table.

This became clear on Wednesday afternoon in a debate by the Committee on Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality about the controversial statement. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives will vote on what will or will not be controversial. But today it is already determined which topics will be voted on next week. For cases that do not end up on that list, the chance is nil that they will still be declared controversial.

Both CDA MP Derk Boswijk and VVD MP Thom van Campen argue against this site for the continuation of the stopping and innovation schemes for farmers. Their factions therefore do not declare these topics controversial.

Earlier, opposition party BBB also indicated that it was in favor of declaring these schemes not controversial. With the recent expansion of two JA21 MPs and a PVV member, that party now has four seats in the House of Representatives. With sixteen seats in the Senate, that party can also help the government parties to a majority there.

According to VVD member Van Campen and CDA member Boswijk, you have to ‘complete current affairs properly’. “I am disappointed that only that stopper scheme had already been opened and I think that the opening of other schemes, which would follow, are part of it,” the two agree.

They are referring to schemes aimed at compensating farmers who want to continue their business with less livestock. According to him, the scheme proposed by VVD minister Christianne van der Wal to reduce nitrogen emissions with innovations should continue despite the fall of the cabinet. “I would like to see those arrangements put in place.” See also Gotta get a diagnosis

CDA member Boswijk also states: “All instruments, the cessation scheme and innovation must continue.” only a regulation is left to stop’. “That is not a prospect for a farmer who wants to continue. Fortunately, there are still a lot of them.”

VVD and CDA want to continue the cessation scheme, the National Termination Scheme for Livestock Farming Locations (Lbv), the more extensive Lbv-plus. These are all subsidy schemes for livestock farmers who want to stop their business or a location of their business. The duo also want the relocation scheme to be opened as usual.

2030

There is certainly no majority in the Lower House for the continuation of the nitrogen and nature recovery law, which would achieve a target from 2035 to 2030. The government has agreed in the coalition agreement that in 2030 74 percent of the nitrogen-sensitive nature in Natura 2000 areas will no longer exceed the so-called ‘critical deposition values’ (KDW). Above this limit, there is a risk of damaging the quality of the habitats of animals and plants. The year 2030 was already very sensitive within the cabinet.

The area-oriented approach that is now being implemented per province will not stop either. This approach differs from province to province. But all provinces have to deal with tasks and deadlines in the field of water quality and the Nitrogen Act. See also Murder suspect in the Frederike case is released from custody

climate

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives already decided that decision-making in the field of climate and energy can continue as usual, despite the fall of the cabinet. The House of Representatives does not want the transition from gas to other forms of energy to be delayed. This does not mean that all plans of the cabinet will continue unchanged, possibly that a parliamentary majority will make changes on points. But almost the entire House wants it to stay behind quickly.

It remains to be seen later what the situation is in other policy areas. Among other things, the distribution law that can force municipalities to temporarily house asylum seekers, may be declared controversial. In that case, the House will not talk about it again until after the elections. The housing plans of Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing) may also be put on hold.

The Chamber no longer wants to deal with cutback plans for elderly care The cutbacks in elderly care and the plans for acute care have been declared controversial by a parliamentary majority. Various measures that outgoing minister Conny Helder (Long-term Care) wants to take in elderly care, including nursing home care, are so far-reaching that the MPs believe that the cabinet and the House should no longer rule over their graves. This includes hundreds of millions in cuts that the now caretaker Rutte IV cabinet wants to implement. The plans of care minister Ernst Kuipers regarding acute care are also no longer discussed. Kuipers wants, among other things, to abandon the current 45-minute standard within which an ambulance must take a patient to an emergency room (ED). See also War in Ukraine may have been 'provoked', says Pope Francis Employees in elderly care demonstrate against financial cuts in their sector. © ANP

Several requests to declare topics controversial just fell short. For example, PvdA and GroenLinks made an emphatic appeal to the House to stop discussing the plans to reform the deductible for specialist medical care. The SGP and the ChristenUnie wanted to push forward a number of medical-ethical issues, but that wish was also not honored by a majority. It will be decided later on a number of debates whether this Chamber will continue to hold them with the outgoing cabinet. It mainly concerns politically sensitive topics, such as a debate about the controversial face mask deal between the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport and Sywert van Lienden. As previously announced, D66 did not support any proposal to declare a subject controversial. The care must continue, even if the cabinet is outgoing, said D66 MP Wieke Paulusma. This attitude led to criticism from Kees van der Staaij (SGP). He thinks that D66 is pretending that the cabinet has not fallen. It is customary for a new Chamber and a new cabinet to decide on far-reaching proposals, he said. It also shows respect for democracy. The decisions on the Archives Act, the binding study advice and information education are also declared controversial. The House will also make a final decision on this on Tuesday.

