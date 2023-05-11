There will be a ban on temporary rental contracts. But there are quite a few exceptions to this prohibition.

After a few weeks of arguing, a majority of the House of Representatives supports an initiative bill by MPs Pieter Grinwis (Christian Union) and Henk Nijboer (PvdA). This bill is intended to make a permanent rental contract the norm again. Since 2016 it has become easier to offer temporary rental contracts and since then this rental form has taken off enormously.

“Some laws have good intentions, but have the wrong effect,” says Nijboer about that law. The intention was to put more rental properties on the market. Although that happened, it was not foreseen that many existing landlords would also offer temporary contracts. The advantage of a temporary contract is that the rent can be increased for each new tenant. Nijboer: ,,That was never the intention. And it also led to much more uncertainty among tenants who do not know whether they can continue to live somewhere.

Exceptions

The House of Representatives now supports the proposal to reverse the situation to before 2016. But under pressure from the CDA in particular, a number of exceptions will be made. For example, a house may be rented out temporarily if the landlord wants to rent it out later to one of his or her children. This must be laid down in advance in the rental contract. See also Covid-19: Brazil records 13 deaths and 7,700 cases in 24 hours - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

There will also be an exception for people who are going to live together or get married. When one of them moves in with the other, the remaining house may be temporarily rented out. If the relationship turns out to be unsuccessful, one partner can always return to his original home. The owner can also decide to terminate the lease and sell the property if the relationship continues. “People should be able to live together in a trial,” says CDA MP Inge van Dijk.

In addition, temporary rental contracts will remain possible for students, for people who urgently need temporary accommodation (such as the homeless) or when someone temporarily moves to live elsewhere for work and does not want to leave their home empty.

Destroy

The debate over the bill has escalated in recent weeks. Grinwis and Nijboer accused government parties CDA and VVD of wanting to ‘break’ their law. Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing) was also accused of undermining their proposal. They even threatened to withdraw their bill if there were too many exceptions. They now accept that they will come anyway. Although there is no majority for the VVD’s wish to exclude all landlords with only one home. See also Reader's Opinion | You should move the use of electricity

De Jonge also says that permanent contracts should become the norm again. He does warn, however, that this bill could also have unintended consequences. Namely, that more landlords will soon either sell their home or leave it vacant. “And that at a time when there is already a shortage of affordable rental housing.” The House of Representatives will vote on the plans next Tuesday, after which the Senate still has to consider them.

Join the conversation.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a conversation with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about politics here: