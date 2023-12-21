The majority, with 184 votes, blocks ratification for at least six months, with the vote clearly against (i.e. in favor of the negative opinion) of Fratelli d'Italia and Lega and the abstention of Forza Italia and Noi Moderati. Only Pd, Italia Viva and Azione are in favour, given that the Green Alliance and the left abstained, while the Five Star Movement votes against. In the morning everything happened quite quickly.

The Budget Commission in the Chamber voted against the government's opinion, presented by Fratelli d'Italia rapporteur Ylenia Lucaselli, by 10.30 in the morning. And it was in that vote in the Commission that it became clear that the Meloni government had chosen to accelerate, with the vote of FdI and Lega.