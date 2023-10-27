A majority of the House of Representatives believes that there should soon be more collection points for bottles and cans with a deposit. They should also be located in, for example, (gym) schools, offices and construction centers, according to the plan of the Party for the Animals and D66.
Politics Editorial
Latest update:
02:31
