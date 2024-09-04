Maria Rosaria Boccia, new troubles after Sangiuliano

The Sangiuliano-Boccia case in addition to “clogging up” the political issues of the last few days, it also involves the world of fashion. The Campania entrepreneur Maria Rosaria Boccia, who calls herself president of the Fashion Week Milan Fashion on his social profiles, he attracted the attention of the Chamber of Fashion.

Charles Capasapresident of the CNMIdeclared that the wording used by Boccia cannot be used by others because the trademark “Milan Fashion Week” is the exclusive property of the Camera della Moda. On the sidelines of an event in Milan, Capasa expressed the hope that the title will be removed from the lady’s social profiles as soon as possible.

This is not an isolated episode; already at the end of August, the Fashion Chamber had clarified that it had no commercial or professional ties with Bowl or with the organization Fashion Week Milan Fashionreiterating that it holds the exclusive rights to the trademark “Milano Fashion Week©” and reserves the right to protect its renowned trademark.