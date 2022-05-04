The constitutive plenary session of the Murcia Chamber of Commerce unanimously re-elected Miguel López Abad as president this Wednesday, who will continue to lead the Corporation until 2026 with the “illusion of giving continuity to the project that began four years ago and will end within another four. The 46 members of the Plenary of the Murcian business corporation, representatives of the companies in the different branches of activity that make up its electoral census, were renewed without the need to go to the polls, since there was only one candidate for each of the 34 members in Game. And once the plenary was constituted yesterday afternoon, there was no dispute to elect the president, a position for which López Abad was the only candidate.

The members of the Executive Committee were also elected, where there were some changes. Luis Mesa del Castillo Clavel appears as the new treasurer, while Begoña García Riera and José Miguel Ortiz de las Bayonas – who until now held the position of treasurer – are the two novelties in the list of board members, in which Ramón Megías Amat and Carlos Recio Caride, while Juan Francisco Zambudio Pérez. Miryam Fuertes Quintanilla and Javier Yelo Huertas will continue as vice presidents of the Chamber.

The businessman begins his second and last term with the aim of promoting digitization and sustainability



López Abad, who will complete in this way the two mandates that the institution allows at most, wanted to thank in his first words the work carried out during this time – he was elected president in 2018 – to the entire team of the Chamber, the Plenary and the Executive . A period marked by the complex economic management derived from the Covid-19 health crisis to which the President of the Chamber referred. “It is a challenge that is accepted and a responsibility that must be exercised. After these four years, having passed the time of Covid, having overcome it gracefully, with actions that we have been able to carry out, we face the next few years with the illusion of continuity and of being able to complete a project launched four years ago. years”.

Continuity



He also emphasized the rest of the challenges that the corporation faces after his re-election as president. According to López Abad, the idea is to “give continuity to what works, to what is going well and to make the Chamber grow from day-to-day actions.” Also launch new projects that, says López Abad, they already have in their portfolio, such as the reform of the Chamber itself to promote digitization, industries 4.0 and sustainability ». In short, complete the roadmap with which he was elected in April 2018. “Actions that we are already implementing and to which we want to give continuity,” he said.

López Abad’s experience in the Chamber dates back to 2010, when he was elected a member. He currently also holds the position of CEO of Global Paris, a holding company that includes activities in the management and treatment of electronic waste, transport and logistics, supply of marine generation and propulsion systems. And he occupies the vice presidency of the Economic and Social Council of the Region of Murcia (CES).