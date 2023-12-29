Friday, December 29, 2023, 3:03 p.m.



Orihuela Costa now has a Digital Coworking of the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce. The store, which has just opened its doors, has 323 square meters spread over two floors and has an unbeatable location, in the Cabo Roig urbanization and next to the N-332 highway. Members of the Plenary Session of the Chamber of Commerce have traveled today to this space that begins to provide advisory services for technological development and digital transformation, as well as technological support in the development of new business models based on the digital economy, to companies and entrepreneurs from the coastal area, who will no longer have to travel to receive this type of services to the headquarters in the Oriolano urban area.

The president of the Orihuela Chamber, Mario Martínez, has assured that “it was something that we owed to the companies of Orihuela Costa, and today it is a reality that will help them improve competitiveness while, we hope, favoring the creation of new companies in a “an area that is an economic engine for our extensive territory.” Furthermore, he has assured that we are launching this Digital Coworking “with the aim of creating synergies between the business fabric of the entire municipality.”

The Orihuela Costa Digital Coworking is a project co-financed 50% by the European Regional Development Fund FEDER, through the INCYDE Foundation of the Spanish Chambers of Commerce within the framework of the Pluriregional Operational program of Spain FEDER 20214-2020. The building has a workspace for entrepreneurs, companies and SMEs, each equipped with a table, chair, locker and internet connection; a networking room; fully equipped rest area and meeting room with capacity for ten people.

Apart from the space to develop their projects, companies that need it will be able to receive advice and mentoring from the Cámara Orihuela staff in addition to learning about success stories in the digitalization of processes through the conferences and workshops that are held. Digital Coworking will, therefore, become an incubator and accelerator of projects for companies, micro-SMEs and entrepreneurs who are committed to digitalization to improve their competitiveness and productivity.

«With this Digital Coworking we respond to the needs of companies on the coast, which will have the support of Cámara Orihuela staff in the development of their projects and will be able to attend, without having to travel, the training activities carried out. through conferences and workshops,” concluded Martínez.